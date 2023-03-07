Swinney identifies spring objective for Clemson's QBs

Clemson’s quarterback room is at a different place than it was this time a year ago.

D.J. Uiagalelei is out, and Cade Klubnik is taking over the reins of the offense on a full-time basis after getting his first career start in the Orange Bowl as a true freshman. Klubnik is learning a new system along with everybody else following Swinney’s hire of former TCU play caller Garrett Riley as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator in January.

Still, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has a certain expectation when it comes to what he wants to see from his young quarterback this spring.

“I just want to see him really take command,” Swinney said. “I want to see him lead.”

Swinney said that goes for the rest of the quarterbacks on the roster, too.

For the second straight year, the Tigers expect to have a true freshman backup in Christopher Vizzina, who enrolled early after signing with the Tigers in December. Vizzina will have to earn that role though. Former walk-on Hunter Helms took second-team reps during Clemson’s first spring practice Monday while Vizzina ran with the third team.

“I want to see CV get out there and compete,” Swinney said, referring to Vizzina.

The Tigers have also added a transfer to the mix for depth in Paul Tyson, though a thumb injury is likely to limit the former Alabama and Arizona State signal caller out of action until after spring break, Swinney said.

“I want to see those guys really take command, really bring great energy day in and day out and assert themselves as great leaders,” Swinney said.

Walk-on Trent Pearman rounds out the room. Swinney said this spring is the first time he’ll get a chance to truly evaluate Pearman.

“It’s going to be fun for all of those guys,” he said. “Just execute and show they have a good grasp of what we’re doing.”

