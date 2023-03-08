Bresee pegged as combine riser by longtime ESPN draft analyst

A longtime ESPN NFL draft analyst weighed in on which prospects helped their stock the most during the on-field portion of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Mel Kiper Jr. picked the players who helped their stock the most, and among those highlighted by Kiper is Bryan Bresee.

Here’s what Kiper had to say about the former Clemson defensive lineman:

Bresee had a great workout Thursday, dispelling any questions about his physical tools. He moved well, running a 4.86-second 40-yard dash, which ranked fourth among the defensive tackles. At 298 pounds, he looked fresh and healthy. Bresee looked like a future top-five pick as a freshman in 2020, but he tore his left ACL and played four games in 2021. Last season, he dealt with the death of his sister and a kidney infection. He played 320 snaps and had 3.5 sacks and 18 total tackles. Bresee could be a 3-technique tackle in the NFL, and he has some juice as a pass-rusher. This workout puts him firmly in the Round 1 discussion for teams that need help inside.

Kiper’s latest Big Board rankings have Bresee listed as the third-best defensive tackle in the 2023 draft class behind Georgia’s Jalen Carter and Pitt’s Calijah Kancey.

The former No. 1 recruit in the country, Bresee burst onto the scene as a Freshman All-American in 2020 and became the second ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in Clemson history, joining Dexter Lawrence (2016). Bresee finished his Clemson career (2020-22) credited with 64 career tackles (15.0 for loss), 9.0 sacks, four pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a safety over 26 games (21 starts).

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

