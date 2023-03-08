Clemson DB still needs surgery

Clemson’s laundry list of injuries this spring includes one of the Tigers’ young defensive backs, though he will wait a couple of weeks before shutting things down.

Head coach Dabo Swinney revealed late last season that cornerback Jeadyn Lukus would need another shoulder surgery. A couple of months into the offseason, and Lukus still hasn’t undergone the operation, Swinney said this week.

“He wants to go compete,” Swinney explained. “We could’ve gone ahead and cleaned him up, but we wanted to wait and let him get the first half of spring so he could really get out there and compete.”

Swinney said Lukus will likely have the surgery done after spring break later this month and won’t play in the spring game.

“That way, we can get him back and ready to go really for all of our summer training,” Swinney said.

It’s the second time in as many springs that Lukus will undergo minor shoulder surgery, though Swinney said this one will be to the shoulder that hasn’t already been operated on. A former five-star recruit, Lukus played in 11 games last season as a true freshman and finished the year in a shoulder brace.

Lukus had six tackles and an interception in 87 defensive snaps.

He’s been repping with the second-teamers through the first two practices. But once Lukus is done for the spring – and with fifth-year corner Sheridan Jones (abs) being limited – it will present an opportunity for more youngsters at the position to get some significant reps.

Toriano Pride Jr., who’s taken some first-team reps early this spring, is one of them. So is Myles Oliver, another freshman who redshirted a season ago. Early enrollee Shelton Lewis has also joined the mix this spring.

