Clemson downs PC 5-3

The Clemson baseball team took care of business against Presbyterian College, beating the Blue Hose 5-3 in a midweek matchup on Wednesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Jay Dill got the start for the Tigers, going 2.2 innings and allowing two earned runs on three hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Overall, four Tiger pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts in the victory. Freshman Nathan Dvorsky (1-0) made his first career appearance and earned the win with 2.0 hitless and scoreless innings in relief.Casey Tallent tossed the final 2.0 innings to notch his first career save.

Presbyterian struck first with a homer to left off the bat of Joel Dragoo, giving the Blue Hose a 1-0 lead in the top of the second.

Clemson answered back with three runs in the bottom half of the frame.

Riley Bertram hit an RBI single through the left side, scoring Will Taylor to tie the game at 1, then Cam Cannarella plated two more runs with a double to right center to put the Tigers ahead 3-1.

The Blue Hose responded to tie the game in the third. Jack Gorman hit an RBI double to right center, and a second run scored on a fielding error.

Clemson regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Bertram walked and then stole second. Jacob Jarrell put down a great bunt to move Bertram over to third. With one away, Cannarella grounded out to second, scoring Bertram.

The Tigers tacked on an insurance run in the seventh on an RBI single from Billy Amick that made the score 5-3.

With the win, Clemson moved to 7-6 on the season. The Tigers open a series against Georgia State on Friday at 4 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.