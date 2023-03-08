Clemson has a perfect game over the Mercer Bears

It was a cloudy and cool afternoon at McWhorter Stadium as Clemson’s softball team was set to face the Mercer Bears on Wednesday. The Tigers were looking to extend their win streak to seven games.

Righthander Valerie Cagle (9-1) got the start in the circle Wednesday for Clemson. Cagle started off hot and continued with five 1-2-3 innings and would end up pitching the team’s first ever perfect game.

“Dominating performance all around for the Tigers,” Clemson head coach John Rittman said. “Obviously it started in the circle with Valerie Cagle pitching a perfect game. 51 pitches thrown tonight, just total domination and really proud of her.”

In the bottom of the first, Maddie Moore homered to right field to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. This was Moore’s fifth home run of the season.

Later on in the bottom of the first, Alia Logoleo singled to left field with runners on second and third, both of whom scored as a result. This put the Tigers ahead 3-0.

In the top of the second, Cagle hit over 600 strikeouts in her career as a Tiger.

Early in the bottom of the second, junior infielder Reedy Davenport stepped up to bat with Ally Miklesh on third. Davenport hit a strike to center field and Miklesh ran home to extend the Tigers’ lead to 4-0.

Julia Bomhardt came in to pinch run for Davenport. Almost immediately following, Makenzie Clark singled to center field, and Bomhardt scored.

Moore continued her streak in the game and hit another fly away over the left field fence. The Tigers led 7-0 in the bottom of the second with no outs. At the end of the second inning, Clemson had a total of six runs for the inning, and had a 9-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, the Tigers gained three more runs.

Kyah Keller stepped up to bat in the bottom of the third with the bases loaded. Keller grounded out to second base and Marena Knowles advanced home. The Tigers led 13-0.

Almost immediately after, Davenport singled to left field and Morgan Johnson and Logoleo also scored.

The Tigers had two straight innings with six runs.

In the bottom of the fourth, Logoleo hit a fly away over left center field with a runner on base. This was Logoleo’s third home run of the season. It gave the Tigers a 17-0 lead.

The Tigers dominated the Mercer Bears and finished with a score of 18-0. Cagle pitched a perfect game and did not allow one hit or run and had seven strikeouts. The game put Cagle over 600 strikeouts in her college career.

Clemson softball returns this Friday, March 10 at McWhorter Stadium against UNCG at 2:30 p.m.

