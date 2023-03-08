Day 3 spring practice observations of Clemson's defense

Clemson football held its third spring practice on Wednesday afternoon. The media was able to watch the early periods of practice.

These are some observations of Clemson’s defense from what we saw in the early periods Wednesday:

Graduate senior defensive end Justin Mascoll upgraded his jersey from yellow (non-contact) to green (limited) from the previous practice on Tuesday. Mascoll referenced an ankle sprain on Monday, but with an upgraded jersey the veteran defensive end looked to be a little more agile on his feet in today’s practice.

At the end of team stretching, the defensive players showed off their intricate and rather impressive handshakes prior to running outside to start tempo drills and the various defensive rotations.

Another note, the defense was in full pads on Wednesday.

Both defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin and co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Mickey Conn were energized and interactive in the light-contact and blocking drills from the early periods of practice.

Defensive lineman Peter Woods also continued to impress with his performance in practice, bringing a lot of anticipation for how the true freshman will continue to develop throughout the spring and summer. Woods held his own against senior defensive lineman Tyler Davis during one of the blocking drills.

The defense ran through four stations of routine light-contact blocking drills, some agility work and some drills focusing more intently on technique.

Some familiar faces watched on again on Wednesday. Both Bryan Bresee and K.J. Henry observed their former teammates, and looked to be in great spirits as they continue to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Even with much of the same when it came to the drills and rotations in practice, it was great to see an energized and highly-motivated unit on the field for this third day of spring practice.

Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter have emerged as two of the leaders on defense. Carter might be the most vocal leader out there for the D.

The freshmen looked more comfortable on day three. Coach Eason was spending time with Burley making sure he understood the details of the defensive drills.

