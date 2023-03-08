Day 3 spring practice observations of Clemson's offense

Clemson held its third practice of the spring late Wednesday afternoon. The media was allowed to watch the first five periods.

Here are some observations of the Tigers’ offense from those periods:

The quarterbacks and receivers started practice by repping back-shoulder fades in the end zone. Beaux Collins (shoulder), still in a yellow jersey, participated in that drill.

Hunter Helms continued to get the second-team reps behind Cade Klubik at quarterback. Incoming freshman Christopher Vizzina again repped with the third team.

Later during individual drills, the quarterbacks and running backs repped two-back sets. One running back took an inside handoff while the other acted as the lead blocker to the second level.

The offensive line did some mixing and matching during the individual periods. At one point, Blake Miller was repping alongside walk-on Mason Johnstone (left tackle), incoming freshman Harris Sewell (left guard), walk-on Chapman Pendergrass (center) and another incoming freshman, Zack Owens (right guard).

Offensive linemen Marcus Tate (knee) and Walker Parks (ankle) again worked on the side in yellow jerseys. Both will be held out of contact work all spring as they recover from offseason surgeries, head coach Dabo Swinney said earlier this week.

Adam Randall also worked on the side in yellow. Swinney revealed before the spring the young receiver will be limited this spring as he works his way back from a minor procedure on his non-ACL repaired knee.

Former offensive tackle Jordan McFadden and former tight end Davis Allen were back in town watching practice. The draft hopefuls were in Indianapolis last week taking part in the NFL scouting combine.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

