Former Tiger finds new home in pro football

A former Clemson wide receiver has found a new home in professional football.

The Birmingham Stallions, who won the 2022 USFL Championship, announced they have signed Deon Cain.

Cain was released from the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad in late October 2022. A 2018 sixth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, he has recorded nine receptions for 124 yards in the NFL.

Cain’s most recent NFL action came in 2020 when he was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Tampa, Fla., native had 130 receptions for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns over 42 games (14 starts) in his career at Clemson from 2015-17.

The Stallions, who also have former Clemson cornerback Mark Fields and former Clemson safety T.J. Green on their roster, kick off their 2023 season on April 15 against the New Jersey Generals. The game will be televised at 7:30 p.m. on FOX.

Free Agent Signing: •WR Deon Cain, Clemson — Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) March 8, 2023

