Former Tiger gets head coaching gig

A former Clemson standout has a head coaching gig.

Ryan Norton has been named the head football coach at Palmetto High School. The Anderson County school officially announced the hire Tuesday afternoon.

“I am very grateful and excited for the opportunity that Mr. Binnicker (Anderson School District One Superintendent Robbie Binnicker), Mr. Roach (Palmetto High School Principal Robert Roach), and the Anderson School District One Board have given me in becoming the next head football coach at Palmetto High School,” Norton said. “My family and I can not wait to become involved and committed members of a strong Palmetto community. Go Mustangs!”

A former Mauldin and Clemson offensive lineman, Norton was previously the offensive coordinator at Powdersville.

Norton was a starting center at Clemson where he played from 2011-15.

Excited to announce Ryan Norton as Palmetto’s Varsity Head Football Coach pending board approval. Go Mustangs!!!! pic.twitter.com/sCsH4NSqHH — Palmetto Athletics (@MustangSports1) March 7, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

