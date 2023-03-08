Future Clemson offer ‘would mean a lot’ to promising in-state DB

A standout young in-state prospect to keep an eye on is J’Zavien Currence.

It’s early in the recruiting process for Currence, but the promising class of 2026 athlete from South Pointe High School (Rock Hill, S.C.) has already collected double-digit scholarship offers.

“It’s just a blessing,” he said. “Everything’s just coming because I work for it.”

Of the 10 schools that have offered Currence to date, almost all of them are recruiting the 6-foot-2, 190-pound rising sophomore as a defensive back. He played both cornerback and safety for his high school team last season.

“I felt like I performed pretty well, but I still want to perform way better,” he said. “I want to get recognized for all-state instead of all-region.”

Currence is on Clemson’s radar and made his first recruiting visit to campus for the South Carolina game last November, when he was able to speak with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

Although Currence didn’t have a chance to catch up with Dabo Swinney, Clemson’s head coach has nonetheless made a good impression on him.

“Great guy, from what I’ve seen,” Currence said. “Cares about his kids.”

Looking back on the visit to Clemson, one thing that really stands out to Currence is the postgame speech he was able to hear Swinney give to his team in the locker room following the 31-30 loss to the Gamecocks.

“Dabo Swinney never really took it as like it was the guys’ fault or they weren’t good enough to win the game,” Currence recalled. “He just took it as some things went their way, some things didn’t.”

Currence’s offer list, which only figures to grow moving forward, currently includes Power Five opportunities to play at South Carolina, Arkansas, Missouri, NC State, Duke, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Maryland.

Of course, an offer from Clemson down the road would certainly be big for Currence, especially being from the Palmetto State.

“It would mean a lot because I’m from South Carolina, (Clemson is a) South Carolina team,” he said. “They’re a winning organization… coach hard, good people.”

Going into his second high school season, Currence described himself as a defensive back and explained what he’s aiming to improve in his game this offseason.

“I would say I get to the ball whichever way I can, whether it’s tackling somebody, forcing fumbles, pass breakups, ball skills,” he said. “Right now I’m working on my speed, getting faster, so the game gets slower and some of the plays that I wouldn’t be making last year, I make this year.”

