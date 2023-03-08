Goodwin wants 'more violence' from Clemson's defense

Wesley Goodwin didn’t want to make it sound as if his first defense at Clemson wasn’t physical. But the Tigers’ second-year coordinator made it clear there’s another level of aggressiveness that he wants to see from his unit.

That was apparent not only in the words he chose but also the tone in which they were spoken Tuesday after Goodwin got through overseeing his defense during Clemson’s second spring practice.

“Freaking be violent at all three levels. More violence,” Goodwin said matter of factly. “Hat and hands. More old-school physicality up front. Setting hard edges in the run game. Backers taking on blocks, getting off blocks and winning on the back end.

“Just overall being more violent and more confident.”

Goodwin’s first season as Brent Venables’ successor was a mixed big. Clemson finished in the top 30 nationally in yards and points allowed and had the ACC’s third-best run defense, but big plays plagued the unit. The Tigers allowed 60 plays of at least 20 yards from scrimmage.

Most of those came through the air against a secondary that was breaking in three new starters, but Goodwin didn’t want to place the blame solely at the feet of the Tigers’ youth and inexperience on the back end. Like he did at times during last season, Goodwin on Tuesday shouldered the blame for not putting his players in what he felt like was the best position to succeed with certain coverages a season ago.

But Goodwin is also of the belief that some of the new personnel may have been tentative in taking over bigger roles for the first time, which he said might have contributed to more passive play at times than he’d prefer. With every starter returning in the secondary, Goodwin has a different expectation of the group heading into next season.

“We need to get more confident back there and freaking challenge receivers,” Goodwin said. “Play more press man in tight coverage and deny releases. Get our hands on guys.

“It’s an area we can improve upon, especially in today’s world where receivers can’t cut you on the perimeter. We should win that matchup nine out of 10 times. I want us to be more physical at all three levels getting off blocks with a sense of urgency. They should never block us one for one, I would say.”

Aggression naturally comes more easily to some than others as part of their personalities, but Goodwin said that can be coached into players as well with certain drills and habits developed in practice.

“You can pull it out of guys whether that’s going good on good with the offense,” Goodwin said. “Or in the perimeter screen drill, everybody knows you’re throwing the bubble. Who’s going to win? The receiver or the freaking nickel (cornerback) setting a hard edge out there and turning it back to his help? There’s several things you can incorporate from that standpoint.”

