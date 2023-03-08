Two Tigers named to 2023 All-Combine Team

Following the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis last week and weekend, NFL.com released its 2023 All-Combine Team, and one Clemson draft prospect made the team on each side of the ball.

Offensive lineman Jordan McFadden was named to NFL.com’s All-Combine Team on offense.

“Another excellent tester, McFadden was near the front of the line in the second group, serving as a quality barometer for judging the reps of every subsequent participant,” NFL.com’s Nick Shook wrote. “McFadden was solid throughout the drills, displaying a fluidity that matched his testing results. Speaking of his numbers: McFadden posted the fastest 40 time (4.99 seconds, including a 1.74-second 10-yard split) among all guard prospects in Indy — at 303 pounds. He was consistently good throughout the day and should see his stock rise after the week’s work.”

According to the article, the best team fits for McFadden are the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders.

Former Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, meanwhile, made NFL.com’s All-Combine Team on defense.

“Bresee’s bright future is visible from miles away,” Shook wrote. “His time in the 40-yard dash (4.86 seconds) was fast for a player running at 298 pounds, and in his on-field work, he showed just how smooth, polished and incredibly quick he is. Bresee only made very minor, slightly out-of-control errors in the drills, but they’re inconsequential. As long as this man can stay healthy, he’s going to be a very productive player for his future employer.” The best team fits for Bresee are listed as the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers. Clemson Football will conduct its annual Pro Day on Tuesday, March 14. The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

