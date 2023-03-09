Alabama athlete talks Tigers: ‘I love how they run their program’

Clemson is showing interest in a standout athlete from the Yellowhammer State who has seen his recruitment start to take off this year.

Montevallo (Ala.) High School cornerback/wide receiver Javon Rogers received his first offer from Marshall last October, and since the calendar turned to 2023, the class of 2024 prospect has collected a bunch of other Division I FBS offers.

“Everything’s going great,” he said of the recruiting process. “It’s new to me but I’m enjoying it. I appreciate every school that has given me an opportunity.”

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound rising senior has been able to communicate with Clemson assistant coach Nick Eason, who stopped by Rogers’ school in January.

Rogers expects to get another school visit from Clemson this spring and certainly appreciates the interest he’s garnering from the Tigers.

“It feels great that Clemson has some sort of interest in me because they have a great reputation and they play some really great football there,” Rogers said. “He (Eason) just shared with me his past coaching experience and introduced himself, and how he thinks I’m a great player on both sides of the ball and they’ll be back in the spring.”

According to Rogers, Clemson is looking at him as a cornerback.

“I’m an aggressive corner with WR ball skills,” he said, describing his game.

Rogers hasn’t had an opportunity to visit Clemson in the past but said he plans to do so when he gets a chance. Some other schools he’s eyeing trips to this spring are Mississippi State, UAB, North Alabama and South Alabama.

Along with Clemson, schools like Mississippi State and Vanderbilt are showing interest in Rogers, who has picked up offers from Indiana, Memphis, Liberty, UAB, Southern Miss, Western Kentucky and Navy this year.

What would it mean to him if Clemson joined his offer list in the future?

“An offer would mean a lot to me because I’ve been following Clemson since I was younger and I’ve been looking up to their players since I was young,” he said. “(Clemson would) be my first ACC offer as well and that means a lot.”

Rogers explained what stands out most to him about Clemson and Dabo Swinney’s program.

“I love how they run their program and what they stand by,” he said. “I also love the energy everyone has, even on the coaching staff. Coach Swinney is always fired up and even Coach Eason did matt drills with the team. That means a lot to me when it comes to a program, it just shows how dedicated and how passionate they are for the program.”

