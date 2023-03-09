Clemson Classic Schedule Change

Clemson’s softball team is set to hold its annual Clemson Classic this weekend. Due to anticipated inclement weather coming in on Sunday, the program announced a change in the schedule. Clemson is now going to play four games over the next two days, two on Friday and two on Saturday.

The Tigers kick off their weekend Friday at 3 p.m. against the Bryant Bulldogs, and will immediately play UNCG at 5:30 p.m.

