Clemson linebacker tabbed as way-too-early All-American

Clemson has a defense loaded with star talent, but one defender was selected to a preseason All-American team by a major outlet.

Pro Football Focus named linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. as a preseason first-team All-American and gave the star some high praise to go along with the honor.

“The son of former All-Pro linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Sr., junior has lived up to his father’s name and then some,” PFF’s Max Chadwick wrote. “The younger Trotter excels on passing plays. The sophomore was the only Power Five linebacker with 80-plus grades both as a pass-rusher and in coverage. Trotter was second in that same group in both passer rating allowed (42.9) and open target rate allowed (47.6%).”

Trotter already has a second-team and third-team All-American selection to his name from the 2022 season.

In his first full season a starter in 2022, the 6-foot, 230-pound linebacker recorded a team-leading 92 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception which he returned for a 35-yard touchdown.

