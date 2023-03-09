Hall addresses future

The first three years at Clemson have flown by for PJ Hall.

“It’s crazy,” the Tigers’ junior center said.

Question is, will this one be his last as part of Clemson’s men’s basketball program?

There are still games to play before it’s over. The third-seeded Tigers open ACC Tournament play tonight against NC State at Greensboro Coliseum. And whether it’s the NCAAs or the NIT, a postseason tournament will likely follow.

But asked this week if he will return to school for his senior season, Hall said he hasn’t made that decision.

“I couldn’t tell you,” he said.

After signing with Clemson in 2021 after a standout career at Dorman High, the Spartanburg native has been one of the ACC’s top bigs over the last two seasons, going from a true freshman averaging just 3.5 minutes a game to a third-team all-ACC performer this season. The 6-foot-10, 240-pounder broke onto the scene as a sophomore, averaging a team-best 15.5 points. He’s averaging the same amount this season along with 5.5 rebounds after returning from a pair of offseason surgeries to his foot and knee.

Hall, who’s improved his range with a 40% clip from the 3-point line this season (30 of 76), could bypass his final collegiate season and declare for this year’s NBA Draft. He could also test the draft waters and get feedback from NBA teams while retaining his eligibility as long as he doesn’t hire an agent. Playing overseas is also an option.

Hall indicated he’ll weigh all of them once this season comes to an end.

“Obviously I love Clemson,” Hall said. “I would love to be back here as of now if that’s what God has in store for me for sure. I don’t see anything crazy happening. I definitely would love to be playing next year, but we’d have to see.”

Clemson is already set to lose a pair of starters off a team that set the program record for ACC wins in a season. Leading scorer Hunter Tyson and Brevin Galloway are each exhausting their eligibility this season.

