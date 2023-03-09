Hopkins asked if he thinks Swinney might try to make jump to NFL

Former Clemson wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, currently of the Arizona Cardinals, joined The Pat McAfee Show this week.

Hopkins, who played for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers from 2010-12, was asked if he thinks Swinney might try to make the jump from college to the NFL and be a coach in the league one day.

“I think Dabo would be a great NFL coach, and the reason I say that is because Dabo is a players’ coach, and me being in the NFL and being around other players and other systems, a lot of guys say when they have a players’ coach and someone who they want to play for, the results are what they are and usually it’s good things,” Hopkins said.

“I think Dabo has that. He knows how to talk to people, he knows how to talk to players. He’s relatable. He wants to win, man, and he’ll do whatever to win. I think the NFL could use someone like Dabo one day. Obviously I’m from Clemson, a little biased. That’s my hometown. Would love to see him there forever. But I think Dabo would be a great NFL coach one day.”

Hopkins also addressed the trade rumors surrounding him, saying he’s hearing them but is living in the present.

“Obviously, I’ve been hearing a lot of trade talks, but I take things day for day, man,” he said. “I don’t look forward to the future. I live in the present moment. Right now the Arizona Cardinals is the team and the roster that I’m on, and I’m preparing myself for whatever the future holds.”

Hopkins had 206 receptions for 3,020 yards and 27 touchdowns in his career at Clemson. Since being drafted by the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, the five-time Pro Bowler has amassed 853 catches for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns across 10 seasons with the Texans and Cardinals.

You can check out his full interview on The Pat McAfee Show below (warning: explicit language):

