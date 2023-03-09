'There’s a lot more there' for Shipley, Mafah

A year ago in the spring, Dabo Swinney said he saw “anger” in Will Shipley, who missed most of spring practice recovering from an injury and certainly didn’t like being out of action.

“I see anger, because he is not happy not playing,” Clemson’s head coach said of Shipley last spring. “He loves to play, he loves to practice. He loves everything about the grind of football. So, he’s not been very happy not being able to play.”

Fast forward a year later, and Shipley is out there practicing with the Tigers this spring coming off a stellar sophomore season in 2022 that saw him become the first player in ACC history to collect first-team all-conference honors at three different positions (running back, all-purpose and specialist).

While Shipley had to work to get his body right after the season, he’s really glad to be suiting up this spring.

“He’s excited,” Swinney said on Monday as Clemson kicked off spring practice. “He’s a guy that has worked hard this offseason, too, to get his body – he was battling some tendinitis and things like that coming out of the season, but he’s worked really hard to be able to get out there and compete.”

A finalist for the 2022 Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the nation’s most versatile player, Shipley rushed 210 times for 1,182 yards and 15 touchdowns while catching 38 passes for 242 yards over 14 games (all starts) last season. He also returned 14 kickoffs for 324 yards (23.1 avg.).

Shipley was the only player in the nation to record at least 1,150 rushing yards, at least 200 receiving yards and at least 300 kickoff return yards. He will once again form a terrific tandem in the Tigers’ backfield with fellow rising junior running back Phil Mafah, who recorded career highs with 98 carries for 515 yards and four touchdowns and added nine catches for 48 yards across 14 games last season.

It would be hard to find a better pair of running backs anywhere in the country, and Swinney expects even bigger things from both this season.

“Those two guys, I think, have a chance to be a special, special group,” Swinney said. “They both have done some really good things in their first two years, but there’s a lot more there for both of those guys, and I think you’ll see that for sure this year.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

