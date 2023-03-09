Tigers in top group for highly touted linebacker

Clemson is in the top group for a highly touted linebacker in the class of 2024.

Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) four-star Aaron Chiles dropped a top 10 on Thursday featuring Clemson along with Penn State, LSU, Florida State, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Maryland and Michigan.

Chiles (6-3, 220) is ranked as the nation’s No. 57 overall prospect in his class by both ESPN and Rivals, while he is the No. 7 linebacker in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Chiles scored an offer from Clemson on June 1 of last year. He made his first-ever trip to Tiger Town last April.

“To be honest, it’s the best college I’ve ever been to,” Chiles told TCI. “Compared to (other schools), I think Clemson’s just a different atmosphere and just different. It’s just a family up there. The campus is not that big, but just in general, everybody’s a family.”

