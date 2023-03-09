Williams on how Clemson’s ‘unpredictable’ defense could be effective this season

Wednesday night marked the end of Clemson football’s third spring practice.

With three spring practices complete, defensive end Greg Williams spoke to the media about what knowledge he has acquired from veteran Clemson defensive linemen and how he believes the new makeup of Clemson’s defensive line will keep opposing offenses on their toes in the upcoming season.

Williams shared what he has personally learned from K.J. Henry and Xavier Thomas and how he adapts that knowledge in his own game.

“We had a lot of good guys that left,” he said. “Bryan (Bresee), K.J., and we were fortunate enough to have guys come back, Ruke (Orhorhoro) and TD (Tyler Davis). After the years, just sitting behind them learning the details and the small things kind of helps me so I can teach the young group coming.”

“Just his humbleness, being a leader and everything like that,” he added. “You have to be humble and willing to listen. We have all been there at one point where we just came in and just flowing through. K.J. just taught me being able to maintain control and being able to hear others out and to teach others, because everybody makes mistakes. As far as XT (Xavier Thomas), just being a warrior, going through a lot of stuff in his career. Being able to fight and get back on the field and everything like that. He teaches us that grit.”

The fifth-year defensive end reflected on last year’s performance from the Clemson defensive line, and although it may not have been to the Clemson standard, he believes that only adds fuel to the unit’s fire. He shared his perspective on why the Clemson defense may actually be more effective in this upcoming season.

“Of course,” he said. “Especially this year, we have a lot of young guys coming in and for us everybody is really unpredictable, which I think is good. A lot of offenses that come to us, they don’t know how to really attack us, because we have so many new pieces. Everybody holds their values and I think it’s going to be hard for them to scheme against us.”

Adversity can be the catalyst for growth and change, and that’s exactly what Williams feels from his team. He explained that last year’s challenges and the ending of last season has fueled the way this unit is approaching spring practice.

“We continue to do the little things that we do, but do them better,” he said. “Of course coming off a season we didn’t really like how we came off, we kind of use that as fuel for the next year and have a better year.”

