Bresee big riser in top draft analyst's new prospect rankings

Following the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, a prominent NFL Draft analyst updated his ranking of the top 50 draft-eligible prospects.

Bryan Bresee made a big jump in Daniel Jeremiah’s post-combine prospect rankings, while two other Clemson draft prospects stayed about the same on the NFL Network analyst’s updated list.

Jeremiah — a former scout for three different NFL teams — moved Bresee up 12 spots from No. 46 to No. 34 in the updated top 50.

“Bresee has ideal height and bulk for the position,” Jeremiah wrote. “He moved up and down the line of scrimmage in Clemson’s scheme. Against the pass, he generates pressures on slants and is an effective looper in pass-rush games. He has some shock in his hands, but stalls out too often once he’s engaged. He has some hip and ankle tightness. Against the run, he shows block awareness and utilizes his quick hands to keep blockers off his chest. He looked gassed at times this past season, which was likely the result of high snap counts while still recovering from injury. Overall, Bresee flashes on tape, but he needs to be more consistent.” The only prospect to make a bigger jump than Bresee in Jeremiah’s updated ranking is Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks, who moved up 14 spots to No. 28.

Bresee is coming off an impressive combine performance that saw him move well during the workout and run a 4.86-second 40-yard dash, the fourth-best mark among defensive tackles. The 298-pounder proved he is healthy again after dealing with his share of injuries at Clemson.

As for the other two Tigers in Jeremiah’s updated ranking of the top 50 2023 NFL Draft prospects, defensive end Myles Murphy moved down one spot to No. 20, while linebacker Trenton Simpson slid down a spot as well, to No. 44.

Clemson Football will conduct its annual Pro Day on Tuesday, March 14.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

