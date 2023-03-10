Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Jackson Lindley

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Jackson Lindley, a redshirt senior (graduate) righthander from Anderson, SC.

Favorite Pre-Game Meal:

Tacos

Favorite Spot on Clemson’s campus:

Canes

Favorite MLB Baseball Team:

Boston Red Sox

Favorite MLB Player:

Jon Lester

Favorite Food:

Mexican

Favorite Hobby Outside Baseball:

Hunting

Favorite Sport to Watch (besides baseball):

Hockey

What sport would you play other than baseball:

Football – just to get to hit some people

If you could meet any famous person, who would it be?

Pedro Martinez – to learn from him

If you could have dinner with anyone, who would you pick?

My grandmother