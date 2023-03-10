Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Jackson Lindley

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Jackson Lindley, a redshirt senior (graduate) righthander from Anderson, SC.
Favorite Pre-Game Meal:
Tacos
Favorite Spot on Clemson’s campus:
Canes
Favorite MLB Baseball Team:
Boston Red Sox
Favorite MLB Player:
Jon Lester
Favorite Food:
Mexican
Favorite Hobby Outside Baseball:
Hunting
Favorite Sport to Watch (besides baseball):
Hockey
What sport would you play other than baseball:
Football – just to get to hit some people
If you could meet any famous person, who would it be?
Pedro Martinez – to learn from him
If you could have dinner with anyone, who would you pick?
My grandmother