Clemson crushes Bryant in Game 1 of Clemson Classic

Coming off a crushing victory over the Mercer Bears on Wednesday, the No. 4 Clemson Tigers continued their dominance on the field Friday in their first game of the Clemson Classic against the Bryant Bulldogs. The Tigers defeated the Bulldogs 10-1 in five innings.

The righthander from Lexington, North Carolina, Regan Spencer (4-0), got the start in the circle Friday for the Tigers. Spencer finished with six total strikeouts and only one earned run on the day.

Bryant started off strong when catcher Jenna Gardner stole home in the top of the first to give the Bulldogs an early lead. The Tigers’ defense was able to keep the Bulldogs from extending their lead when Madison Fitzgerald grounded out into a double play that also got Olyvia Smith out.

It was all Clemson for the rest of the game.

In the bottom of the first, Alia Logoleo stepped to the plate with runners on the corners. Valerie Cagle stole second and Maddie Moore scored after a throwing error by the Bulldogs’ catcher. Soon after, Logoleo singled to right field and Cagle scored as a result. The Tigers finished the inning with a 2-1 lead over Bryant.

There was no action for the Bulldogs in the top of the second.

In the top of the second, Reedy Davenport singled on a line drive to center field with runners on second and third, both of whom scored as a result.

Back to the top of the batting order, Makenzie Clark hit a fly away over the left field fence with Davenport on second. This extended the Tigers’ lead to 6-1 over the Bulldogs, and was Clark’s sixth home run of the season.

Moore kept the inning alive and doubled on a strike through center field, and advanced to third after Cagle flew out to center field. Moore then ran home after Caroline Jacobson flew out to left field.

With the bases loaded, two strikes and two outs, Jacobson struck out Fitzgerald and kept the Bulldogs with their one run heading into the bottom of the third.

The Tigers continued to add to their lead in the bottom of the third when Davenport doubled down the left field line and Ally Miklesh ran home, giving Clemson an 8-1 lead heading into the fourth.

Many non-starters got the chance to see the field Friday including junior Ansley Houston. Houston homered to left field in the bottom of the fourth with a runner on base. This was Houston’s first-ever home run in her career as a Tiger.

To finish the game off, the Tigers brought in a completely new lineup including righthanded pitcher Rachel Gibson. Gibson finished the game off allowing no runs or hits. The game ended after the top of the fifth due to the NCAA run-rule.

The Tigers are back in action this evening as they face UNCG. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

