Clemson hoops not content with statement win

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Brad Brownell stopped talking, but he wasn’t done answering the question.

Asked if he thought Clemson made a statement to the NCAA Tournament selection committee with its 26-point rout of NC State in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals late Thursday night, Clemson’s veteran coach didn’t hesitate.

“100%,” Brownell said inside the bowels of the Greensboro Coliseum. “Who can you beat and where can you beat them, right? You don’t play those games at home. We’ve got (three) Quad 1 wins away from home. Yes, we should be in the tournament. Obviously I think that, and I’m pretty adamant about it. I thought we had to win (Thursday) for sure to make sure, but, to me, we should be in.

“This team, the way we’ve played, the margin of victory in most of our games, a lot of these ACC wins, beating these guys the way we did, a great team, and they should be in. Yes, we should be in the tournament.”

As Brownell’s voice tailed off, he looked off into the distance and shook his head, still visibly perturbed by the idea that Clemson could be left out of the NCAA Tournament at this point. Thursday’s result certainly helped – and so would a win over Virginia in the semifinals late tonight (9:30 p.m., ESPN) – but it’s still anybody’s guess as to what Clemson’s fate will be come Selection Sunday.

Clemson’s at-large candidacy is a hot topic of conversation around the sport. ESPN analyst Jay Bilas was on the call during Thursday’s game and lobbied on the Tigers’ behalf, going as far as to say it shouldn’t even be a discussion as to whether or not Clemson is dancing. Yet Bilas’ colleague at the worldwide leader, bracketologist Joe Lunardi, still projects the Tigers to miss out on the madness as one of his first four teams out in his updated bracket projections.

Clemson is squarely on the bubble because it’s got four losses that the metrics sorely frown upon. Two of them (Boston College and South Carolina) are in the third quadrant, and two others – an 18-point loss to Loyola Chicago (276 NET) and a 10-point setback to a four-win Louisville team – are among the worst of any Power Six team.

But the Tigers will use Thursday’s blowout as the latest piece of evidence in their argument that the good far outweighs the bad.

Clemson has now won 15 games against ACC competition, nine of which have come by double digits. Three of those have come against an NC State team that many have pegged to make the NCAA Tournament, and those wins came by a combined 65 points.

Clemson also has wins over other tournament-bound teams in Pittsburgh and Duke, and there’s a solid non-conference victory over Penn State, which is pushing for an at-large bid. Clemson’s latest shellacking of the Wolfpack was its fourth Quad 1 victory, three of which have come outside of Littlejohn Coliseum.

“Winning 14 games in the league (during the regular season), it’s really frustrating to see our league not get the respect that we know it deserves,” said veteran forward Hunter Tyson, who notched his 16th double-double of the season in the quarterfinal win. “A lot of great teams in this league, and we did a really good job in league play. We had a bad day here and there, but overall we’ve had a great season, and we have a resume to show for it.”

Tyson then added this: “But we’re not done.”

Star big man PJ Hall echoed that sentiment when interviewed by ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe on the court following the latest beatdown delivered by Clemson. Rowe inquired about what the second-largest ACC Tournament win in program history meant for Clemson’s at-large chances.

“Doesn’t matter,” Hall responded. “We want to win this first.”

This is something Clemson has never done before. The Tigers have been playing basketball for more than a century and are still chasing their first ACC Tournament championship. A win over Virginia would put the Tigers in Saturday’s title game.

And cutting down the nets in Greensboro would end the speculation as to whether or not the Tigers are in or out.

“We’ll let everybody else talk about what they think about us, but as long as we’re out there doing our job, I think that’s all that matters,” Tyson said.

