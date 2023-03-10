Clemson's wait begins after bowing out of ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Clemson’s first-ever ACC men’s basketball tournament championship will have to wait.

And the Tigers’ NCAA Tournament at-large hopes? Those are on hold, too, for the time being.

Clemson came up a win short in its bid to play for the conference tournament championship for the first time since 2008. Hunter Tyson led Clemson with 15 points while PJ Hall added 13, but the Tigers bowed out of this year’s event with a 76-56 semifinal loss to Virginia late Friday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Tigers (23-10) could have further helped their at-large case with another quality win after racing past NC State 24 hours earlier for a fourth Quad 1 victory, but offense was harder to come by against the Cavaliers’ stifling defense, which slowed down the ACC’s sixth-highest scoring offense for the second time in 11 days.

Clemson has been held to fewer than 80 points just twice in its last six games, both of those coming against the Cavaliers (25-6). After holding the Tigers to 57 in a seven-point win in Charlottesville on Feb. 28, Virginia limited Clemson to 36% shooting in Friday’s rematch, including just 7 of 22 from 3-point range.

The most recent setback dropped Clemson’s record against the top two quadrants to 7-6. And with no more games to play before the NCAA Tournament selections are made Sunday night, the Tigers will have to wait and see if that, along with 15 ACC wins, 10 double-digit wins in the conference and a NET ranking that’s jumped into the low 50s, is enough to overcome a pair of Quad 4 losses and a non-conference schedule that was softer than many of its peers.

But a lopsided exit from Greensboro – it was Clemson’s largest margin of defeat since also losing by 20 at North Carolina on Feb. 11 – wasn’t exactly the last thing Clemson wanted to leave the selection committee chewing on.

Tyson’s 10 first-half points helped Clemson stay close until a 14-0 run that began late in the opening 20 minutes and bled into the beginning of the second half helped Virginia open up an 18-point lead. Clemson missed nine straight shots at one point, and the Cavaliers’ lead ballooned to as many as 23.

The Cavaliers rendered Clemson’s backcourt largely ineffective. Brevin Galloway contributed 12 points, but that made up nearly 70% of the guards’ point production. Chase Hunter shot 2 of 9 from the field and 0 of 4 from 3-point range to finish with just five points.

This story will be updated.