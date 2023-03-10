ESPN on the non-QB position that will define Clemson's season

ESPN recently published an article breaking down the non-quarterback position group that will define the seasons for the teams in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early college football top 25.

Which position, besides quarterback, does ESPN believe will be key for Clemson this season?

That’s the wide receiver corps.

Here’s what ESPN’s Andrea Adelson wrote regarding Clemson’s wideouts and why that group will be so important for quarterback Cade Klubnik and the Tigers in 2023:

The downturn in Clemson’s offensive production over the past two seasons has not come just at the quarterback position. The wide receivers, as a whole, have generally underperformed as well. There is an obvious correlation there, but the truth is, the Tigers have not produced a receiver who could stretch the field and make 25-plus-yard catches at the drop of a hat since Tee Higgins in 2019. Last year, the Tigers’ leading receiver was freshman Antonio Williams with 604 yards. In 2021, it was Justyn Ross with 514, and he played injured for most of the season. For quarterback Cade Klubnik to have the type of season many think he can have, his receivers will have to step up as well. Williams returns, but keep an eye on Adam Randall, Beaux Collins and true freshman playmaker Noble Johnson.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney pinpointed a not-so-explosive passing game as an aspect of the offense that he wants new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to help improve. Klubnik and his development will have a lot to do with that, as will finding more playmakers at receiver.

The Tigers haven’t finished better than 65th nationally in passing yards since 2020, which is when they most recently had a 1,000-yard receiver (Amari Rodgers).

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

