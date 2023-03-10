From the Clemson Locker Room: Players react to win over NC State

Greensboro, N.C. — The Clemson Insider caught up with a number of Clemson players in the locker room at the Greensboro Coliseum after the Tigers dominated NC State to advance to the semifinals of the ACC Basketball Tournament.
Latest
Alabama 4-star ‘really excited’ for first Clemson visit this weekend
A versatile defender from Alabama is set for his first-ever trip to Tiger Town this weekend. Fast-rising four-star Joseph Phillips will be on campus for Clemson’s junior day this Saturday. The Booker T. (…)
Clemson hoops boosts resume with another beatdown of NC State
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Clemson looked like a basketball team that was tired of those questioning its at-large credentials for the NCAA Tournament. Ian Schieffelin largely agreed with that sentiment in the (…)
'There’s a lot more there' for Shipley, Mafah
A year ago in the spring, Dabo Swinney said he saw “anger” in Will Shipley, who missed most of spring practice recovering from an injury and certainly didn’t like being out of action. “I see anger, (…)
Williams on how Clemson’s ‘unpredictable’ defense could be effective this season
Wednesday night marked the end of Clemson football’s third spring practice. With three spring practices complete, defensive end Greg Williams spoke to the media about what knowledge he has acquired from (…)
For Riley's offense, 'less is more'
Garrett Riley is tasked with improving Clemson’s offense, and the Tigers’ first-year coordinator believes the best way to do that is by keeping things simple. With the Tigers nearing the end of the first (…)
Swinney explains what he wants to see from Williams in Year 2
Antonio Williams made an immediate first-year impact for Clemson last season, leading the Tigers in receptions (56) and receiving yards (604) while also hauling in four touchdown catches and serving as the (…)
Clemson linebacker tabbed as way-too-early All-American
Clemson has a defense loaded with star talent, but one defender was selected to a preseason All-American team by a major outlet. Pro Football Focus named linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. as a preseason (…)
Tigers in top group for highly touted linebacker
Clemson is in the top group for a highly touted linebacker in the class of 2024. Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) four-star Aaron Chiles dropped a top 10 on Thursday featuring Clemson along with Penn (…)
Riley holds court
Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley met with the media following Wednesday’s practice. Coach Riley went into detail about the changes for the offense, the freshmen, Cade Klubnik and much more. (…)
Hopkins asked if he thinks Swinney might try to make jump to NFL
Former Clemson wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, currently of the Arizona Cardinals, joined The Pat McAfee Show this week. Hopkins, who played for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers from 2010-12, was asked if he (…)