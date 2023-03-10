Jags head coach talks eventual Trevor Lawrence extension

Football

By March 10, 2023 2:02 pm

Trevor Lawrence is poised for a huge payday sooner than later.

The former Clemson quarterback isn’t eligible for a contract extension until after the 2023 season, though the Jacksonville Jaguars are already preparing for what figures to be an enormous contract for their 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick and franchise quarterback.

“We know what the future holds,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told The Athletic’s Jeff Howe recently. “But it’s also been proven in the NFL that you can pay your quarterback and still keep a pretty good roster around your quarterback. It’s been done. We’ve got to be able to look at those models, too. I guess the beauty, too, is we’ve got the majority of our guys in long-term deals, so that will also help us when we get ready to redo Trevor in a year or so.

“I kind of let (general manager) Trent (Baalke) and (director of roster management) Trip (MacCracken) handle that and all the powers that be over on that side of the equation. My job is to get our team ready right now with the guys we have. We’ll cross that bridge a year from now.”

After throwing 12 touchdown passes with 17 interceptions as a rookie in 2021, Lawrence took a major leap in 2022, passing for 25 touchdowns with only eight interceptions. He really hit his stride over the second half of the season, throwing for 15 touchdowns and just two picks as the Jags won seven of their last nine games en route to the AFC South title and a playoff berth.

Lawrence rallied the Jaguars from a 27-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC wild card playoff game, and following a 2022 season in which the Jags exceeded expectations with Lawrence coming into his own, he should only continue to grow in his third NFL campaign and second in Pederson’s system.

“He’s constantly wanting to get better,” Pederson said to Howe. “He’s constantly wanting to learn. He’s wanting to grow. He puts in the time. That’s what great quarterbacks do in this league, and he’s just getting started.”

Assuming Lawrence makes more strides in Year 3, it would seem that he’d be setting himself up for a sizeable contract north of the $40 million in average annual value that the New York Giants’ Daniel Jones got with his four-year, $160 million deal this week.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

