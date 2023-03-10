Jags head coach talks eventual Trevor Lawrence extension

Trevor Lawrence is poised for a huge payday sooner than later.

The former Clemson quarterback isn’t eligible for a contract extension until after the 2023 season, though the Jacksonville Jaguars are already preparing for what figures to be an enormous contract for their 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick and franchise quarterback.

“We know what the future holds,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told The Athletic’s Jeff Howe recently. “But it’s also been proven in the NFL that you can pay your quarterback and still keep a pretty good roster around your quarterback. It’s been done. We’ve got to be able to look at those models, too. I guess the beauty, too, is we’ve got the majority of our guys in long-term deals, so that will also help us when we get ready to redo Trevor in a year or so. “I kind of let (general manager) Trent (Baalke) and (director of roster management) Trip (MacCracken) handle that and all the powers that be over on that side of the equation. My job is to get our team ready right now with the guys we have. We’ll cross that bridge a year from now.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

