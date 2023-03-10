NFL coach gives positive update on former Tiger after season-ending injury

An NFL head coach met with reporters on Thursday and gave injury updates on some players rehabbing this offseason, including a former Clemson cornerback.

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said Andrew Booth is recovering really well from his knee injury.

Although Booth is expected to be limited during OTAs, he’s on track to be ready for training camp at the end of July, according to O’Connell.

Booth underwent season-ending knee surgery for a meniscus injury last November.

A 2021 first-team All-ACC selection at Clemson, Booth was picked by the Vikings in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. He tallied 12 total tackles as a rookie last season, all of which came across two games, including the game against the Dallas Cowboys during which he suffered the meniscus injury.

Kevin O’Connell said Andrew Booth is doing very well in recovery from knee injury Expected to be limited in OTAs but ready for training camp — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) March 9, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

