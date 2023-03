CLEMSON, S.C. – CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to forecasted inclement weather on Sunday, the Georgia State vs. Clemson baseball series is set to conclude with a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. The second game of the doubleheader is slated to begin approximately one hour after the first game of the doubleheader ends.





The series opener is still set for Friday at 4 p.m. Live video for all three games of the series is available on ACC Network Extra.

Tickets for Saturday’s originally scheduled game are valid for the first game of the doubleheader, while tickets for Sunday’s originally scheduled game are valid for the second game of the doubleheader. The stadium will be cleared in between games.