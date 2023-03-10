Tigers sweep Day 1 of Clemson Classic

After a dominating victory over the Bryant Bulldogs early on Friday afternoon, the Tigers did not have much time off before going head to head against UNCG. The Tigers defeated the Spartans 3-0 and finished the first day of the Clemson Classic undefeated.

Lefthander Millie Thompson got the start in the circle for game two of the Clemson Classic. Thompson would finish with seven strikeouts and allowed no runs on the day. This was Thompson’s fourth shutout of the season.

It was a slow start for both teams, as neither team had much action for the first two innings.

It was not until the bottom of the third when Maycin Brown of UNCG singled down the right field line and Delaney Cumbie advanced to third. Jorde Chartrand stepped up to bat with runners on the corners. Chartrand grounded out to first base, and the Tigers’ defense was able to avoid falling to a deficit against the Spartans.

In the top of the fourth, the Tigers finally got some action, when designated player Arielle Oda doubled down the left field line and Caroline Jacobsen ran home to finally put the Tigers on the board. Immediately after, Aby Vieria singled to right center field and Oda scored. The Tigers led 2-0 going into the bottom of the fourth.

Following the fifth-inning stretch, the Tigers’ defense was able to keep the Spartans off the board, and Thompson ended the inning striking out Cumbie.

Vieria hit her second home run of the season to start off the sixth inning, giving the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

The Tigers finished the game with a 1-2-3 inning, and a 3-0 victory over the Spartans.

The Tigers are back in action Saturday against Jacksonville University starting at 3 p.m.

