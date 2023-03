Clemson head coach Erik Bakich, Will Taylor and Benjamin Blackwell talk about the two wins over Georgia State Saturday and the sweep of the Panthers.

Will Taylor hit his first home run at Doug Kingsmore and finished the final gave of the series going 3-5 with 3 RBIs. Benjamin Blackwell had a pair of doubles in the final game and finished 3-5 with 2 RBIs.

Watch the postgame press conference on TCITV: