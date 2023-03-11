Clemson sends out QB offer

After failing to land a quarterback so far in the 2024 class, Clemson extended another offer at the position on Saturday.

Langston Hughes (GA) four-star QB Air Noland, who was in town for Clemson’s Junior Day, announced an offer from the Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

Noland is a four-star recruit and the No. 99 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He also comes in as the No. 8 quarterback in the country according to the service.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound signal caller threw for more than 4,000 yards, 61 total touchdowns and just four interceptions while completing over 73% of his passes. Noland was also the catalyst behind the Panthers’ state championship run.

Newly hired offensive coordinator Garrett Riley has made Noland a priority target and the Peach State product is intrigued by the opportunity to play for the Tigers.

The Tigers are the 34th school to offer Noland, joining schools such as Alabama, Colorado, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

