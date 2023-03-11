Clemson sets school record for consecutive home wins in 9-0 triumph over Jacksonville

Clemson, SC — No. 4 Clemson set a program record with their 22nd straight home win as they used a big first inning to jump on Jacksonville early in a 9-0 run-rule victory on Saturday afternoon at McWhorter Stadium. With the win, the Tigers moved to 3-0 in the Clemson Classic and improved to 24-1 overall while the Dolphins fell to 12-11 overall and finished 2-2 at the Clemson Classic.

Clemson, the visitors in the contest, wasted little time getting on the board in the top of the first inning. McKenzie Clark started things off with a double and came in to score on Maddie Moore’s RBI single. Following a Valerie Cagle double, Caroline Jacobsen hit a RBI single and Alia Logoleo plated two runs on a double for a 4-0 lead. Despite a pitching change, the Tigers stayed hot as runs scored on a JoJo Hyatt sac fly and a wild pitch before Clark capped the scoring with a three-run homer to make it 9-0.

Clemson finished the contest with seven hits, led by two-hits each from Clark and Logoleo, while Jacksonville tallied five hits.

Tiger starter Brooke McCubbin (3-0) earned the win in her second complete game of the season while Dolphin starter Shelby Harpe (1-1) suffered the loss. Former Clemson pitcher Emma Whitfield pitched well in relief for Jacksonville, holding the Tigers to only one hit in 4.2 innings of work.

Clemson is back in action later this evening as they take on UNC Greensboro to wrap up the Clemson Classic.

