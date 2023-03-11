Clemson takes down UNC Greensboro 6-1 to sweep Clemson Classic

Softball

By March 11, 2023 7:50 pm

Clemson, SC — No. 4 Clemson scored runs in four separate innings to extend their home winning streak to 23 games as they beat UNC Greensboro 6-1 on Saturday evening at McWhorter Stadium. With the win, the Tigers swept the Clemson Classic (4-0) and improved to 25-1 overall while the Spartans fell to 14-11 overall and finished 1-3 at the Clemson Classic. 

Clemson struck in the bottom half of the first inning with a two-out run. Valerie Cagle reached on a single and then came all the way around the score on a double off the wall by Caroline Jacobsen.

The Tigers doubled their lead in the second to 2-0 as McKenzie Clark drove in Ally Miklesh with a RBI single.

Clemson again doubled the lead in the third inning. Cagle led off the frame with a double off the outfield wall, moved up to third on a fly ball, and came in to score on a sac fly by Alia Logoleo. Ariella Oda followed with a hustle double down the left field line and scored on a RBI single by Aby Vieira.

The Tigers put the game away in the fifth. After loading the bases with one out, Reedy Davenport drove a pitch off the top of the wall to bring in two runs to stretch the lead to 6-0.

Clemson finished the contest with 13 hits, led by three hits each from Oda and Vieria, while UNC Greensboro tallied six hits.

Tiger starter Valerie Cagle (10-1) earned the win in her seventh complete game of the season while Spartan starter Rhyann Jones (5-1) suffered her first loss of the season.

Clemson returns to action on Wednesday, March 15th as they welcome Charlotte at 7:00PM for a game on ACC Network. 

