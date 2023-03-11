Where Swinney landed in this longtime reporter's CFB coach rankings

A longtime college football writer and reporter recently released his annual ranking of the top coaches in college football.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic/FOX Sports revealed his college football coach rankings in The Athletic, ranking Clemson’s Dabo Swinney at No. 3 behind Georgia’s Kirby Smart at No. 2 and Alabama’s Nick Saban at No. 1.

Here’s what Feldman had to say about Swinney, who has won a pair of national championships and eight ACC titles entering his 15th full season as Clemson’s head coach in 2023:

“He’s also won two national titles — and came in second two other times — but the Tigers have skittered back the past two seasons, finishing outside the top 10 (No. 14 and No. 13) after going 21-6.”

The Tigers hope to make their seventh College Football Playoff appearance this season under Swinney, who has an overall record of 161-39 (.805) in 15 seasons (14 full seasons) at Clemson.

Swinney’s aforementioned record through 200 career games placed him alongside College Football Hall of Famers Bob Stoops and Robert Neyland for the fifth-most wins through 200 games in FBS history.

Rounding out the top five of Feldman’s list is Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh at No. 4 and Penn State’s James Franklin at No. 5.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

