Who will be in Clemson for Junior Day?

This weekend, for the second time in 2023, a plethora of highly rated recruits will flock to Clemson for the program’s Junior Day.

More than 10 prospects from the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes will be in Tigertown on Saturday. The list of visitors is highlighted by one five-star prospect alongside seven four-star recruits.

DL Eddrick Houston | Buford (Ga.) | Ranking in 247 Composite: No. 8

Houston was a participant in the Tigers’ camp last June, where he received his offer. Clemson even made his top 10 list on November, although he has not yet made it back to campus.

OT Daniel Calhoun | Walton (Ga.) | No. 60

Calhoun received his offer from Clemson last June and included the Tigers in his top 10 schools, which he released in January. However, he has not yet made a visit to the program.

TE Christian Bentancur | Marian Central Catholic (Ill.) | No. 94

Bentancur is the Tigers’ highest-rated commit in the class of 2024 and continues to further solidify his pledge to the program.

S Ricardo Jones | Northside (Ga.) | No. 95

Jones’ weekend has already gotten off to an exciting start after the Tigers extended an offer to the four-star safety on Friday night. This marks Jones’ first trip to Tigertown.

QB Air Noland | Langston Hughes (Ga.) | No. 99

While Noland has yet to receive an offer from the Tigers, it appears that Garrett Riley and the offensive staff have made the Peach State quarterback a priority. This is Noland’s first visit to Clemson, and all signs point to an offer from the program in the very near future.

OT Michael Uni | Copperas Cove (Texas) | No. 120

Uni has yet to either receive an offer from Clemson or take a visit to the program. This weekend could prove crucial in Uni’s recruitment with more than 40 schools already offering the talented offensive tackle.

OL Casey Poe | Lindale (Texas) | No. 153

Poe is another recruit that has yet to receive an offer from the program, but the Lone Star State product has been in constant contact with the coaching staff.

LB Joseph Phillips | Booker T. Washington (Ala.) | No. 230

Phillips does not hold an offer from the Tigers but has seen a steady flow of new offers and a rise in his stock throughout all of 2023 so far.

OT JacQawn McRoy | Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) | No. 329

McRoy received his offer from the Tigers less than a month ago and wasted no time scheduling his first visit to Tigertown.

WR Amari Jefferson | Baylor School (Tenn.) | No. 413

Jefferson has yet to receive an offer from the Tigers but appears to be one of the program’s primary targets at the wide receiver position.

OG Ethan Boyer | West Monroe (La.) | N/A

Boyer does not hold a Division I offer but has received interest from LSU, Louisiana-Monroe and TCU, according to 247Sports.

DL Bryce Perry-White | Buford (Ga.) | N/A

White is by far the youngest visitor of the weekend as he is a member of the class of 2026. Despite his young age, he already holds 30 Division I offers.

K Nolan Hauser | William Amos Hough (N.C.) | N/A

Hauser, who has been committed to Clemson since November, is widely regarded as a top-five kicker in the class of 2024.