Analyst, former NFL player high on Simpson

This former NFL player and current analyst is high on Trenton Simpson.

Brian Baldinger took to Twitter with some praise for Simpson. He believes the former Clemson linebacker profiles as a plug-and-play starter and has what it takes to start right away at the next level.

“(Simpson) is a natural Mike LBer with size, speed, and instincts. He also will get you lined up and find the ball,” wrote Baldinger, a current NFL Network analyst and former NFL offensive lineman who had a 13-year career with the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.

“How high do you take this day #1 starter. The definition of “plug & play”.”

Baldinger broke down a play that Simpson made in the 2022 season opener against Georgia Tech, when Simpson came on a blitz, beat the center and then chased down the running back to make the tackle on a screen play — one of his eight tackles in that contest.

“That’s what Trenton Simpson did the last couple years at Clemson right there… Got a lot of something-something to him,” Baldinger said.

Simpson recorded 22.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks during his time at Clemson. This past season, the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder racked up 77 tackles en route to third-team all-ACC honors.

Simpson has a huge ceiling and is a highly intriguing prospect in April’s NFL Draft, during which he figures to be selected in the early rounds if not the first round.

