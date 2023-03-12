Clemson learns NCAA Tournament fate

After a couple of days of sweating it out, Clemson’s men’s basketball team has learned its NCAA Tournament fate.

The selection committee revealed this year’s 68-team field tonight, and the Tigers weren’t among the at-large selections after being eliminated from the ACC Tournament late last week. It’s the second straight year Clemson has missed out on the NCAA Tournament.

The 32-team field for the National Invitational Tournament will be announced later tonight, and Clemson (23-10) will accept an invite should one be extended as expected, a source told The Clemson Insider. But there will be plenty of debate about whether or not that’s the postseason tournament the Tigers should be playing in.

Their body of work made for a polarizing resume in the eyes of many around the sport. Brad Brownell and his players were convinced after Clemson pummeled NC State in its ACC Tournament opener that they had done enough to dance. Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts agreed.

“I think this league should get seven to eight teams in this year,” Keatts said. “I really feel that way.”

But the ACC got just five into the field. And despite finishing third in the conference standings, winning 68% of its games against league competition and notching four Quad 1 victories, Clemson wasn’t among them.

Knowing the criteria the selection committee typically weighs in evaluating potential at-large teams, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi warned last week that the Tigers’ lack of overall substance in the non-conference could be their undoing. The Tigers lost four games against the bottom two quadrants, including a Quad 3 setback at South Carolina in November and an 18-point thumping in the fourth quadrant at the hands of Loyola Chicago on a neutral floor a month later. A Quad 4 loss to a four-win Louisville team last month didn’t help.

Eleven of Clemson’s games were played against the fourth quadrant. More than half of those (6) came in the non-conference portion of the schedule, which ranked 315th nationally in terms of difficulty, according to KenPom.

But Clemson went 6-4 against teams that ended up in the NCAA Tournament and handled its business more often than not once ACC play began. The Tigers won their first seven conference games en route to a program-record 14 ACC wins in the regular season. They notched Quad 1 wins over Duke, Pittsburgh and NC State, the latter two coming on the road.

Clemson bagged two other Quads 1 wins over the Wolfpack, including a 26-point throttling in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals Thursday – an indication of just how dominant the Tigers were capable of being. They pulled off 10 of their conference wins by double digits, the most of any ACC team.

Clemson jumped 10 spots in the NET rankings after that win and went into Selection Sunday at 60 in that metric, but it turns out the Tigers needed more in the eyes of the selection committee. And when Clemson fell to Virginia in Friday’s semifinals, missing out on what would’ve been a fifth Quad 1 victory, its fate was seemingly sealed.

The NIT selection show will air on ESPNU starting at 10 p.m.