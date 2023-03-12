Clemson offers another one of Alabama's best

Clemson continues to recruit the best from Alabama and they have had plenty of success.  After a visit to Tigertown this weekend the Tigers have offered one of the top 2024 prospects from Alabama.

Four-star linebacker Joseph Phillips received an offer from the Tigers Saturday during a visit to campus.

Auburn gave Phillips his first offer last November. He is now approaching 20 total offers, having since pulled in offers from Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Missouri, Georgia Tech and others.

Before his visit Phillips told The Clemson Insider a Clemson offer would put the Tigers under heavy consideration.

“It’s going to be big because they’re going to be considered as one of the top schools I’m looking at for sure,” he said.

