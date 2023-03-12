Clemson's NCAA Tournament resume heading into Selection Sunday

Selection Sunday is here.

The question for Clemson’s men’s basketball team is will the Tigers be on the right side of the madness?

It could go either way.

Following its ACC Tournament semifinal loss Friday, Clemson finds itself sitting squarely on the bubble ahead of tonight’s bracket reveal. Here’s a closer look at the Tigers’ resume before the 68-team field is announced during the NCAA Tournament selection show on CBS starting at 6 p.m.

The numbers

Overall record: 23-10

ACC record: 15-7 including the conference tournament

NET: 60

BPI: 55

KenPom: 64

Sagarin: 49

The case for

Not only did Clemson win 15 ACC games and finish third in the conference, the Tigers were dominant at times in the league. Clemson won 10 of those games by double digits and six by at least 20 points.

More importantly, the Tigers took advantage of their opportunities against the better teams on their schedule, including those that are either firmly in the field or strong contenders for it. The Tigers boast a 7-6 record against the top two quadrants, including four Quad 1 victories. Victories over Penn State, Duke and Pitt as well as a three-game sweep of NC State highlight the resume.

Winning games against high-caliber competition away from home appeals even more to the selection committee, and Clemson has proven it can do that. Three of the Tigers’ Quad 1 wins have come outside of Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson also has a Quad 2 road win over Virginia Tech.

And if head-to-head results come into play with their fellow ACC bubble teams, the Tigers hold the edge there, too. Clemson went a combined 4-0 against Pitt and NC State with all three of the Tigers’ wins over the Wolfpack coming by 14 points or more.

The case against

Clemson has two of the worst losses of any Power Six team. The Tigers lost by 18 on a neutral court in December to a Loyola-Chicago team that won just 10 games. And then there was last month’s debacle at Louisville, one of just four wins for the ACC’s last-place team all season.

Clemson also suffered Quad 3 losses to Boston College and South Carolina. The Tigers’ four losses against the bottom two quadrants are tied for the most of any team in the top 65 of the NET rankings.

Their strength of schedule doesn’t help. Clemson has played 11 Quad 4 games, more than any other quadrant, in part because of a non-conference strength of schedule that ranks 315th nationally, according to KenPom. Penn State is the Tigers’ only top-130 NET win in the non-conference.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi used Texas A&M being passed over by the committee last year as the latest example of precedent in that regard. A&M also had 23 wins heading into Selection Sunday, but its non-conference strength of schedule came back to bite it.

The projections

