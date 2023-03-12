Clemson's NIT seed, opponent revealed

Clemson’s men’s basketball team will still be part of the postseason.

The Tigers earned a No. 1 seed in the National Invitation Tournament and will host Morehead State at Littlejohn Coliseum, it was announced late Sunday night. The first-round game is set for a 7 p.m. tip Wednesday.

It marks a return to the postseason for Clemson, which missed out on the NCAA Tournament and the NIT last year for the first time since 2017.

With a 23-10 record, four Quad 1 wins and a third-place finish in the ACC, the Tigers were hopeful their body of work was enough to get them back to the NCAAs for the first time since 2021. But after being passed over for that earlier in the day, Clemson will make its first NIT appearance in 2019.

With a win, Clemson would advance to play the winner between UAB and Southern Miss, who will also play Wednesday. As a 1 seed, the Tigers would host every game they play in the tournament until it shifts to Las Vegas starting with the semifinals.

Clemson is coming off a 76-56 loss to Virginia in the ACC Tournament semifinals Friday.