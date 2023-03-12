Clemson offers Texas OL, Riley already making impact

Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is already having an impact on recruiting from the state of Texas as the Tigers hand on a new offensive line offer.

Four-star 2024 offensive lineman Casey Poe visited Clemson over the weekend and left with an offer. The 6-5, 280 pound prospect from Lindale, TX took to Twitter to announce the new offer.

Poe got to know Garrett Riley when he was the offensive coordinator at TCU in 2022, and Poe received an offer from the Horned Frogs last May. After Riley took over as Clemson’s new offensive coordinator in January, he stopped by Poe’s school while out on the recruiting trail for the Tigers.

Since then, Poe has been communicating frequently with Riley and Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin.

“Whenever Coach Riley was at TCU, I had a lot of contact with him, and then that kind of transferred over whenever he made it to Clemson,” Poe said. “But I’ve been talking to them a lot. Just since he came down that day, he started talking to me, we started building a relationship. It’s been good. My family and I have hopped on quite a few phone calls with Coach Austin, talking and cutting up and kind of just introducing each other and building a relationship there. But it’s been good.”