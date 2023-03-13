Former Tiger in the NFL is getting paid

A former Clemson punter in the NFL is getting paid.

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with Bradley Pinion on a three-year, $8.65 million deal, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

That deal makes Pinion one of the eight highest-paid punters in the league, according to Pelissero, who reported that Pinion is getting $4.325 million in guaranteed money (including $3.5 million this year) to stay with the Falcons.

Pinion signed with the Falcons last June ahead of the 2022 season after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier that month. Before joining the Falcons, he had played with the Buccaneers since 2019 and was previously a member of the San Francisco 49ers from 2015-18 after being drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft (165th overall).

Pinion won Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers when they beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, on Feb. 7, 2021.

For his NFL career (2015-2022), Pinion has played in 128 games and averaged 43.9 yards per punt, with 34.8 percent of his punts being downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Last season, he averaged 45.9 yards per punt, and 37.1 percent of his punts were downed inside the 20.

At Clemson, Pinion had a 41.1-yard average and 39.2-yard net average on 140 punts in 34 games (25 starts) in his career. He had 55 punts inside the 20 with only two touchbacks and punted 102 times without a touchback (with 42 inside the 20) before his first touchback in 2014.

