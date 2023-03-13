Swinney banking on Riley’s QB development

Dabo Swinney hired Garrett Riley with the expectation that the Tigers’ first-year play caller can get Clemson’s offense back to racking up yards and points in bunches.

The first step in doing that is getting the quarterback play closer to an elite level after a couple of seasons of mediocrity at the position. Though it’s a relatively small sample size, Clemson’s head coach is encouraged that can happen given what’s seen from Riley’s signal callers at his previous stops.

“He’s got a good knack for that,” Swinney said. “He’s been around a bunch of good ones.”

After taking over for the departed D.J. Uiagalelei late last season, Cade Klubnik is preparing for his first full season as Clemson’s starter. For Riley, Klubnik will be the fourth starting quarterback he’s worked in as many seasons as a coordinator.

His first was Shane Buechele, Riley’s signal caller at SMU in 2020. Similar to Klubnik, Buechele was a blue-chip recruit who originally signed with Texas before transferring into the Mustangs’ program. Under Riley’s tutelage, Buechele finished ninth nationally in passing yards and landed on the Manning Award watch list.

The following season, Riley worked with Tanner Mordecai, who set a school record in touchdown passes and was a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, which annually goes to college football’s top quarterback. Last season – his lone season at TCU – Riley produced the O’Brien Award winner in Max Dugan, who didn’t even start the season atop the Horned Frogs’ depth chart.

That distinction went to Chandler Morris, the son of former Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris. But an injury to the younger Morris pressed Duggan into action, and all he did was account for 41 touchdowns (32 passing, nine rushing) and finish runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in leading TCU to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

“You saw his impact on (Buechele) when he was there (at SMU),” Swinney said. “And then he goes to TCU … and Duggan, the guy ended up winning the Davey O’Brien. I think all you can really base the answer on is just the guys’ track record, and he’s got a good track record when it comes to developing quarterbacks.”

Klubnik’s first season with the Tigers was one of growing pains. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder completed just 61% of his passes with more interceptions (3) than touchdown passes (2) in the 10 games he played. But all of Riley’s quarterbacks have helped his offenses average at least 38 points at every stop. Clemson has averaged less than 30 over the last two seasons.

Swinney believes he’s found the right fit in Riley that can help both parties take their games to another level.

“He’s very bright and very consistent,” Swinney said. “He doesn’t act like he’s got all the answers, but he’s very confident. I love that about him. And he should be. He’s been very successful.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

