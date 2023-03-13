'Two very special players': Former Tiger has high praise for Trotter, Carter

A former Clemson defensive lineman and current 2023 NFL Draft prospect had very high praise for the Tigers’ dynamic linebacker duo.

K.J. Henry spoke glowingly about Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter during an appearance on the Gramlich and Mac Lain show with Clemson alums Kelly Gramlich and Eric Mac Lain.

“God-given talent, right. That’s number one, and both of those have some freaky God-given talent,” Henry said. “But as you know, there’s a lot of people in this game and the athletic profession who have God-given talent and don’t know what to do with it. And these guys are so hungry, man. They want to lead the right way and show everybody else how it’s done, not just tell how it’s done. And then they’re ballers, man. They want to make plays. So all that into one, you’ve got two very special players, especially as the ‘defensive quarterback’, the linebacker position. They’re just special, man, so I’m excited.

“It’s literally going to be sit back, relax and enjoy the show when it comes to those two manning the defense. Obviously got still a veteran front led by TD and Ruke. So, I’m excited to see what they can do. They’re going to fly around, make plays. We’ve always had some athletic linebackers, so it’s exciting to see them two be the next up.”

Trotter earned second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press as a sophomore in 2022, when he led team in tackles (92) and tackles for loss (13.5), tied for the team lead in sacks (6.5) and added six pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception (returned 35 yards for a touchdown) over 14 games (all starts).

The New Jersey native was one of only three Power Five players in 2022 to reach at least 13 tackles for loss, six sacks and return an interception for a touchdown.

Carter, meanwhile, was a fourth-team All-America honoree from Phil Steele as a sophomore last season. He tied for third on the team with 77 tackles (10.5 for loss) as credited by the coaching staff, to go with 5.5 sacks, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in a unit-high 832 snaps over 13 games (all starts).

Prior to Carter and two others in 2022, the last two Power Five conference players to reach 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions in a season were Georgia’s Nakobe Dean in 2021 and Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons in 2019, years in which both players won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker.

Henry also talked about life after Clemson, the Senior Bowl, training, the NFL Combine and more with Gramlich and Mac Lain. You can check out the full interview below:

