What They Are Saying: Top Recruits React to Clemson Visit

Clemson hosted a number of top prospects this weekend and the returns were very positive.
In this edition of ‘what they are saying’ we look at what was said on Twitter by some of this weekend’s visitors.
After a great talk & visit with @WesleyGoodwin I’m blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University @coachski_ @adamgorney @RWrightRivals @GasCrew7v7 @ALLGASTRNG @SWiltfong247 @On3Recruits @On3Keith @AL6AFootball @CoachLAoneal12 @ClemsonFB @ClemsonTigers @ClemsonUniv pic.twitter.com/R8JR4sHq1F
— josephphillips_2 (@D1joe22) March 12, 2023
Super thankful to be invited to @ClemsonFB’s Elite Jr. Day! I had a great time, and after an amazing conversation with @Coach_TA, I am extremely thankful to announce that I have received an offer to Clemson University! @Coach_Cochran @JacobAlford50 @ClemsonInsider @CoachGRiley pic.twitter.com/w40YA5mxuE
— Casey Poe (@CaseyPoe2024) March 12, 2023
Blessed To Receive A(n) Offer from Clemson University 🐅 #ALLIN @ClemsonFB @CoachGRiley @Coach_Grisham pic.twitter.com/4ETXvLbQaW
— Pʀᴇɴᴛɪss Aɪʀ Nᴏʟᴀɴᴅ. (@AirNoland_) March 11, 2023
had a great time at clemson university!! will definitely be back. pic.twitter.com/yGqxnbS9uv
— MichaelUini ✞ (@mikeuini1) March 12, 2023
Clemson was LIT🤟@CoachGRiley @Coach_Grisham @ClemsonInsider pic.twitter.com/vL5BkQUrsZ
— Amari Jefferson (@AmariJefferson6) March 12, 2023
𝐷 𝐸 𝐴 𝑇 𝐻 𝑉 𝐴 𝐿 𝐿 𝐸 𝑌 😉 pic.twitter.com/2KyBBGnu44
— Pʀᴇɴᴛɪss Aɪʀ Nᴏʟᴀɴᴅ. (@AirNoland_) March 12, 2023
Great to be back in Death Valley. See you June 2nd. @ClemsonFB @HoughFB @finisholacademy pic.twitter.com/AKtjq93R8X
— Eagan Boyer (@BoyerEagan) March 12, 2023