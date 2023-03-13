What They Are Saying: Top Recruits React to Clemson Visit

Clemson hosted a number of top prospects this weekend and the returns were very positive.

In this edition of ‘what they are saying’ we look at what was said on Twitter by some of this weekend’s visitors.

Super thankful to be invited to @ClemsonFB’s Elite Jr. Day! I had a great time, and after an amazing conversation with @Coach_TA, I am extremely thankful to announce that I have received an offer to Clemson University! @Coach_Cochran @JacobAlford50 @ClemsonInsider @CoachGRiley pic.twitter.com/w40YA5mxuE — Casey Poe (@CaseyPoe2024) March 12, 2023

had a great time at clemson university!! will definitely be back. pic.twitter.com/yGqxnbS9uv — MichaelUini ✞ (@mikeuini1) March 12, 2023