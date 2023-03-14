Clemson Softball Weekly Wrap - Week 5

No. 4 Clemson (25-1, 3-0 ACC) picked up the program’s first ever perfect game in a midweek win over Mercer before sweeping through four games in the Clemson Classic over the weekend. The Tigers host Charlotte Wednesday, in a game on ACC Network, before Virginia visits McWhorter Stadium for a three-game ACC series (series finale on ACC Network).

Overall Record: 25-1 (3-0 ACC) Last Week: 5-0 3/8 Wednesday Mercer W, 18-0 (5) 3/10 Friday Bryant W, 10-1 (5) 3/10 Friday UNC Greensboro W, 3-0 3/11 Saturday Jacksonville W, 9-0 (5) 3/11 Saturday UNC Greensboro W, 6-1 Next Week: 3/15 Wednesday Charlotte (12-10) 7:00PM 3/10 Friday Virginia (18-7, 1-2 ACC) 5:30PM 3/11 Saturday Virginia (18-7, 1-2 ACC) 1:00PM 3/5 Sunday Virginia (18-7, 1-2 ACC) 4:00PM Records and rankings as of Monday, March 13th

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

McKenzie Clark

The junior outfielder from Myakka City, FL earned her first hitter-of-the-week award after going 9-for-16 (.563) in five games last week. Clark had two doubles, two homers, seven RBI, five runs, two walks, and a stolen base with a team-high 1.063 slugging percentage.

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Valerie Cagle

The redshirt junior righty from Yorktown, VA earned her third pitcher-of-the-week award after going 2-0 with a perfect game and two complete games over the course of the week. In 12.0 innings, Cagle allowed one run on only six hits (.150 OBA) with two walks and 16 strikeouts.

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers outscored the competition 46-2 while outhitting their opponents .439 (58 hits) to .182 (18 hits). On the week, Clemson had 15 doubles, seven homers, 17 walks, and two HBPs against five strikeouts while going 10-for-11 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 0.48 ERA, allowing two runs in 29.0 innings with six walks, one HBP, and 35 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .976 clip, committing three errors in 124 chances.

Looking Ahead:

Clemson hosts Charlotte on Wednesday night for the third time in program history and faces them for the second straight season. The Tigers are looking to move to 4-0 against the 49ers following last season’s 5-2 win in Charlotte and a doubleheader sweep at McWhorter Stadium (5-2, 11-2) in 2020. Clemson welcomes Virginia over the weekend for the second time after hosting the Cavaliers for the first ACC series in program history in 2020. The Tigers swept that series (8-7, 8-4, 12-3) and also swept a four-game series in Charlottesville (9-1, 5-3, 4-2, 8-1) in 2021.