Latest on Hall and draft

March 14, 2023 4:49 pm

The Clemson Insider has confirmed that PJ Hall made a decision about the NBA draft.  Hall plans to enter the NBA Draft process after the season.

However, Hall intends to retain his college eligibility and is leaving the door open to return to Clemson next year.

After signing with Clemson in 2021 after a standout career at Dorman High, the Spartanburg native has been one of the ACC’s top bigs over the last two seasons, going from a true freshman averaging just 3.5 minutes a game to a third-team all-ACC performer this season. The 6-foot-10, 240-pounder broke onto the scene as a sophomore, averaging a team-best 15.5 points. He’s averaging 15.4 points per game this season along with 5.6 rebounds after returning from a pair of offseason surgeries to his foot and knee.

Hall and the No. 1 seed Tigers are set to host Morehead State in the NIT on Wednesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum (7 p.m., ESPN+).

