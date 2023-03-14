Murphy details decision to skip out on Orange Bowl

Myles Murphy will soon get his NFL career started after playing 38 games over the last three seasons at Clemson.

The decision not to play 39 wasn’t an easy one for the Tigers’ former defensive end.

Ultimately, though, Murphy said he opted for what he felt was the best business decision for himself after confiding in those close to him. That’s why Murphy chose to skip out on last year’s Orange Bowl.

“Had a conversation with my parents, extended family, some of my teammates, some of my position coaches,” said Murphy, who’s widely projected to be a first-round pick in next month’s NFL Draft. “Overall, a lot of them said it makes sense. That’s the right move. That’s the move that makes sense right now. That made it easier for me to go forward with that decision.”

It was the only game Murphy didn’t appear in for the Tigers a season ago. Initially, Murphy said he didn’t give much thought to opting out of the game. But he said his parents came to him about a week before the game wondering themselves what Murphy was going to do.

“I was just keeping my head down, working, playing, and then my parents came up to me with a thought like, ‘Are you thinking about playing in the Orange Bowl?’” Murphy said. “That was really the first time I was like, ‘Oh, this a legit question.’”

Murphy doesn’t regret his decision, adding that his family’s support of it “really did help me through that.” But he acknowledged it was weird not being with the coaches and teammates he’d been competing with all season that week in Miami.

“It was difficult even thinking about it,” Murphy said. “It was weird when I got on the phone with coach (Dabo) Swinney and said it.”

It wasn’t until he was watching the game at his grandparents’ house near Atlanta, though, that the realization firmly sank in.

“All my brothers are out there playing the game they love, and I’m at my grandparents’ house just watching it,” Murphy said. “It was a weird feeling for sure.”

Murphy has spent much of the offseason training in Phoenix but was back in Clemson on Tuesday as a limited participant in the school’s annual pro day. Representatives of all 32 NFL teams were in attendance at the Tigers’ indoor practice facility evaluating Clemson’s draft hopefuls, but Murphy, who’s been nursing a hamstring injury, didn’t participate in on-field drills.

He will hold a private workout for teams early next month. Murphy said he expects to be fully healthy by then.

